Margaret Ann Gardner, 69, of Lancaster, passed away at St. Anne's Retirement Community on Thursday, May 27, 2021, after a 4-year battle with cancer. She was born in Lancaster to the late Joseph L. and Gertrude (Klos) Gardner.
A graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, Margaret completed her studies at Misericordia University and Drexel University. A dedicated educator, Margaret spent 44 years at Our Mother of Perpetual Help School in Ephrata, first as a Teacher and then as Principal. She was kind and generous and shared her time and talents with many people.
Margaret was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church and served as an Extraordinary Minister of Communion. She enjoyed gardening, reading, needlework, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
Her family includes her sister Mary Ellen Gardner, and her brother Joseph L. Gardner, Jr., husband of Margaret (McKeogh) of Warminster; her niece, Kristen Gardner-Falcone, wife of Andrew, her nephew, Joseph L. Gardner III, husband of Monica, and her nephew James Gardner and her great-nieces and great-nephews, Hannah, Nathan, Benjamin, and Amelia.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM Thursday, June 3rd, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Allan F. Wolfe as Celebrant. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 PM, with the Rosary recited at 7 PM, on Wednesday, June 2nd at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602, and from 10 to 11 AM at the church before Mass. Final Commendation and Farewell in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603, or to Our Mother of Perpetual Help School, 330 Church Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522.
