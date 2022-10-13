Margaret Ann (Foor) Cessna, 90, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2022 at Garden Spot Village, New Holland, PA.
She was born on December 7, 1931 in Everett, PA, the daughter of the late Archie W. Foor, Sr. and Celia C. (Hamm) Foor.
After graduating from Everett Area High School (Class of 1949), she married Donald Franklin Cessna of Rainsburg, PA, who passed away on April 17, 1999. They were married forty-seven years and were the proud parents of two children, Gregory Jon and Maria Ann.
Peg worked as a dental assistant in both Everett, PA and Coatesville, PA. After retiring from the Chester County Intermediate Unit Child and Career Development Center in Coatesville, PA in 1996, she worked for Kitchen Kettle Village and Martin's Chair, both in Intercourse, PA.
Peg attended Thorndale United Methodist Church and New Holland United Methodist Church. She volunteered at Pequea Valley Library, Intercourse Ladies Auxiliary, New Holland Food Bank, and Strasburg Senior Center. She enjoyed hiking, travel, sewing and quilting.
She is survived by her daughter: Maria Cessna Rambo (husband Robin), two grandchildren: Jason Cessna (wife Jenna) and Amy (Cessna) Fritz (husband Rudi), four great grandchildren: Quinn, Hailey, Cooper and Owen, four sisters: Olive Walters, Nancy Steele, Lucille Ranck and Barbara Clark and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, husband and son, she is preceded in death by a brother: Archie Foor, Jr. and four sisters: Florence Stefan, Sara Jane Steele, Lois Albert and Judy Woy.
A memorial service will be private. Interment in Woods Church Cemetery, Bedford, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557.
Funeral arrangements by Groff-High-Eckenroth Funeral Home, New Holland, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.groffeckenroth.com