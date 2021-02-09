It is with joyful and grateful hearts that we celebrate the life of Margaret Ann Feerrar of Quarryville, PA, who went home to be with Jesus. It was her lifelong wish to meet Him, and that is what she did on Thursday, February 4th, 2021. Until the last few weeks, Margaret Ann, also known as Peggy and Granny, was healthy, vibrant, and strong. Her life as a young orphan in Georgia, along with her four beloved siblings, was difficult, but eased with their steadfast faith in a gracious God. And He showered Granny's path in life with innumerable blessings - four children: Harold Feerrar III (Buddy) and his wife Brenda and their four children; Gene Feerrar, his wife Irene, and their five children; Ted Feerrar, his wife Lisa and one child; and Dawn Taylor, her husband Larry Taylor, and four children; plus 24 great-grandchildren.
Granny was the mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother everyone wishes for. She played with children with a spirit that mirrored their joy! Every child was welcome in her home, where they were always loved, well fed, and cared about. A friend of one of Granny's grandchildren said his memories of her make him grin from ear to ear, and that she was the best definition of the word "Granny."
To say Margaret Ann was the ultimate Southern hostess is a vast understatement. She never lost her Southern roots or her accent, and her gracious meals and hospitality couldn't be matched. Classy and classic, Granny humbly shared her beautiful home and personality with everyone who was lucky enough to know her. She also had a wonderful sense of humor. After babysitting several grandchildren for a weekend, she came to the front door looking lovely but a bit worn out and said, "I've always heard a lady should put on fresh lipstick if she doesn't want to look tired!"
Margaret Ann was also the wife of pastor Harold E. Feerrar Jr., who went to heaven before her in 2013. She was an example to all in being a servant of God, as well as a role model in the church and school her husband established in Mechanics Grove in southern Lancaster County, where many believers found the Lord.
Granny loved her family, family reunions, friends, sunshine at any beach, her exquisite perennial gardens, cooking and baking, and traveling. Most of all, she loved the Lord and appreciated the countless blessings He bestowed on her in her life of 92 years.
Margaret Ann is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, plus her older brother, Reverend Burch Fannin, Georgia, younger sister Jody Stroud, North Carolina, and many cherished nieces and nephews and their children. She was preceded in passing by her two sisters, Catherine Barrett, Georgia, and Carolyn Rippey, North Carolina.
Margaret Ann was a long-time member of Calvary Monument Bible Church in Paradise, PA. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 12 at 10 a.m. at the church, 1660 Mine Road in Paradise, with a service at 11 a.m. and burial to follow. Please follow masking and social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, gifts would be graciously accepted on behalf of Child Evangelism Fellowship, 5370 Main Street, East Petersburg, PA 17520, and Handi-Vangelism Ministries International, PO Box 122, Akron, PA 17501.
To Margaret Ann Feerrar, "Well done, good and faithful servant!"
Matthew 25:23.
To that, we would respectfully add, "Well done, beautiful and kind mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and neighbor." reynoldsandshivery.com