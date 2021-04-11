It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Margaret Alta Black in her 98th year. She passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at home. Margaret was born on the family farm in Fulton Township on November 30, 1922. She was the daughter of the late Roy and Katheryn Eckman Black.
She attended the Fulton High School through the 11th grade and then graduated from Quarryville High School in 1940 after completing her senior year of her secondary education. Margaret furthered her education at the St. Joseph's School of Medical Technology. Upon completing her studies, she went to work at the Poly Clinic Medical Center in Harrisburg. While working at the Poly Clinic, Margaret enrolled at Lebanon Valley College receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Technology. In 1987, she retired from the Poly Clinic after 42 years of service.
Margaret was active in her community, being a member of the Astronomy Society of Harrisburg, the former Drumore Flower Club, Ware Village Auxiliary, Solanco Historical Society, and the American Society of Medical Technology. She was a member of Little Britain Presbyterian Church since 1935. In 1995 Margaret spear-headed and was the driving force of the successful petitioning of the Commonwealth Telephone Company to provide toll-free service from the Hensel Exchange to the Lancaster City area. Margaret enjoyed gardening, traveling, socializing with her many friends, her cat Toby, and local history.
She is survived by her sister Dorothy Houser of Willow Street, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother, Wilmer, and sister Ruth. Margaret would like to say many thanks to all who have extended friendship and kindness to her over her many years. "I will see you again."
Funeral service will take place at Little Britain Presbyterian Church, 255 Little Britain Church Road, Peach Bottom, on Wednesday, April 14 at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Tom Milligan will be officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Little Britain Presbyterian Church in Margaret's name. ReynoldsandShivery.com