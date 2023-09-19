Margaret A. Rohrer

Margaret A. "Peg" Rohrer, 82, of East Petersburg, passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023 at her residence.
Born in Little Britian Twp., she was the daughter of the late Paul R. and Kathleen (Louthian) Groff. She was married to the late James V. Rohrer, Sr. for 54 years.
Peg worked as an RN for Lancaster General Hospital for 25 years before her retirement. She was a founding member of Wayside Presbyterian Church in Landisville where she was a lifelong member. She also served as a former Deacon and Elder at her church and was a member of the Presbyterian Women. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the East Petersburg Fire Company and later served as secretary. She was also a member of the Lancaster County Fireman's Association. She volunteered at the Hempfield Food Pantry and was active with the East Petersburg Women's Club. Some of her hobbies included quilting, needle point, and crocheting. She was an avid cookie jar collector. One of her passions in life was being able to help others.
She is survived by her son, James V. (Christina) Rohrer, Jr.; daughter, Christine (William Shemeluk) Burfete; her sister, Charlotte Stoner; grandchildren, Bryce Burfete and Madelyn Rohrer; and nephews, Samuel and Daniel Stoner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Sr.; and her brother, Paul R. Groff.
Friends and family will be received from 10AM to 12PM on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Wayside Presbyterian Church, 600 Stony Battery Rd., Landisville, PA 17538. A memorial service will follow at 12PM with Rev. Dr. Steve Fritz officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Peg's name to the Wayside Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden Fund at the above listed address or to the East Peterburg Fire Company Historical Preservation Fund, 6076 Pine St., East Petersburg, PA 17520.
