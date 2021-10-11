Margaret A. (Peggy) Sauers, 74, of Terre Hill passed away on September 30, 2021 in her residence. Born in West Grove, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Sarah (Gentry) Rea.
She was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Denver, PA. She was employed as a Business Manager for Weston Solutions, Inc in West Chester.
Peggy is survived by a niece; Holly Leslie and a great-nephew; Zachary Ferrell.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a sister; Della Simple, who passed away in 1995.
A memorial service will be held on October 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 3 Denver Rd., Denver, PA 17517 with Pastor Keith Sweitzer officiating.
A burial in Oxford Cemetery, 220 N 3rd S.t, Oxford, PA 19363, will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 9:00 AM with John Lownes officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Peggy’s memory to the American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/
Eckenroth Home for funerals is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be given at www.groffeckenroth.com
