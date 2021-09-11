Margaret A. "Peggy" Dever, 72, of Kinzers, formerly of Philadelphia passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born In Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ann Marie (Kenney) Jones. She was the wife of Thomas P. Dever, Sr. with whom she shared over 52 years of marriage.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her son, Thomas P. Dever, Jr., husband of Courtney; 2 daughters, Brianne Cramer wife of Matthew, Dianne Rapp wife of Ryan. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren, Tavish, Liam, Lucy, Marsali, Phoebe and her 4 siblings, Marianne Roney wife of James, Barbara Kelly, Dianne McDevitt wife of Patrick, and Robert Jones, Jr. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Meghan Dever.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family in St. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. Family and friends will be received from 10-11am at the church on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Abramson Cancer Center https://www.pennmedicine.org/cancer/giving. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com