Margaret A. "Peg" Cascieri, 71, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of East Windsor, NJ, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Joseph E. Schmalhofer, Sr. and Marguerite (Hensel) Schmalhofer. She was married to her loving husband, the late Tito Cascieri, Jr. for 40 years.
Peg graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1968. She went on to earn her bachelor's and master's degrees in Biochemistry from Penn State University, and her Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Rutgers University. Peg worked for Merck Research Labs as a Molecular Pharmacologist for 25 years in the areas of neuroscience, endocrinology, and immunology. She was a prolific researcher and traveled the world to present her work at scientific conferences. She developed a drug for cancer patients to help soothe nausea during chemotherapy. Her husband was able to use this very drug during his own battle with cancer. In her retirement, she was a tutor for The Literacy Council of Lancaster-Lebanon.
Peg was an avid reader and a member of Hickory Corner Library book club in NJ. She loved music of all kinds, especially classical music, and went to the Lancaster Symphony and Fulton Opera House. She enjoyed camping, hiking, photography, supporting local artists, and was a talented pianist. Peg adored her rescue dogs, Sadie, Jake, and Cinnamon. Her travels took her to Europe, Boston for the holidays, and annual trips to Lake Winnipesaukee, NH. Although she wouldn't admit it, she was a gourmet chef. Peg was a kind and generous person. She was deeply loved by her family and will be greatly missed.
Surviving are her sisters, Sandra M. Schmalhofer, of Lancaster, Barbara Kerns, of Baltimore, MD, brother, Joseph E. Schmalhofer, Jr (Jaqueline) of Huber Heights, OH, nieces and nephews, Joseph, Cindy, Bill, Chris, Annette, and Wade, 13 great-nieces and nephews, and 5 great-great-nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Inurnment at Holy Cross Burial Park, East Brunswick, NJ, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Philip the Apostle Church, or The Literacy Council of Lancaster-Lebanon.
