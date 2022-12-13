Margaret A. "Peg" Cascieri, 71, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of East Windsor, NJ, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Relatives and friends are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Inurnment at Holy Cross Burial Park, East Brunswick, NJ, will be at a later date.
Plant a tree in memory of Margaret Cascieri
A living tribute »
A living tribute »