Margaret A. "Meg" (Alwine) Barnes, 56, of Lancaster, passed away on June 29, 2020 at her home. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Raymond and Marion (Zeller) Alwine and the loving wife of Andrew Barnes.
For 26 years, Meg worked in magazine distribution before working for Primitives by Kathy as an office administrator.
"I Love Lucy" and Elvis Presley were her absolute favorites and she enjoyed laughing at Lucy's antics and singing and dancing along to Elvis' music. Meg was an avid reader and would experience new worlds through romance and mystery novels. Whenever she could, Meg would go to Ocean City, MD to get away and have fun with her friends and family. Meg's incredible sense of humor and zest for life will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Raymond and Marion Alwine, and husband, Andrew Barnes, Meg is survived by her brother, Raymond Alwine, Jr. (Donna), niece and nephews; Sian Parkhie (Ram), Anthony Alwine, and James Alwine, a step daughter, Brittany Schmidt (Dan) and her children; Krista, Kylee, and Jaxon, a step son Kevin Barnes, and her beloved bunny, Benny.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Meg's family requests that memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice.
