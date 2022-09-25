Margaret A. McCarraher, 60, of New Holland, passed away on September 19, 2022 at Lancaster
General Hospital. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of Richard E. McCarraher and Barbara (Petrohoy) Barker.
She was a member of Petra Christian Fellowship, where she was a greeter and was part of the Christmas decorating team. She was previously employed as the Mortgage Closing Supervisor for the former Keystone Financial Bank. She enjoyed going to the beach, watching the Eagles, watching the game show network, watching The Young and the Restless show, spending time with her cat, Chester and spending time with her daughter.
In addition to her parents, Margaret is survived by her daughter: Lauren Bilinski, her brother: Michael Matther McCarraher, her stepsister: Cindy Fendrick, her godmother: Mary Liz Maloney and her cousin: Elizabeth Thompson.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Groff High
Funeral Home, 145 W Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557. There will be a time of visitation
held for one hour prior to the time of service.
