Margaret A. Elser, 83, of Ephrata, formerly of Stevens, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Ephrata Manor.
She was born in West Cocalico Township to the late Lloyd H. and Minnie H. (Yost) Wolf and was the wife of John T. Elser with whom she shared 63 years of marriage.
She was a lifelong member of Swamp Lutheran Church, Reinholds.
A 1957 graduate of Cocalico Union High School, Margaret was employed by Ephrata National Bank until the birth of her first son. She also worked part-time for Triple G. Dairy and Reamstown Mutual Insurance Co.
In addition to her husband, Margaret is survived by 3 children, Michael Elser (RoJeana Shober), Susan Ritchey (Brian), and Eric Elser (Pamela Patrick); 5 grandchildren, Becky Rutt, Joshua Elser, Devon Bortzfield, Katy and Patrick Elser; 2 great-grandchildren, Savannah and Mason Rutt; step-sister, Lavern Good and step-brother, Ellis Wenger.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by step-father, John G. Wenger; 2 sisters, Marion Lorah and Mildred Clay; and step-sister, Betty (Wenger) Breidenstine.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Swamp Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, PA 17569. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Scott V. Brubaker officiating. Interment will take place in the Swamp Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Margaret's memory may be made to Swamp Lutheran Church at the above address.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »