Margaret A. Dixon, 92, of Lancaster, went home to be with the Lord on July 11, 2020 at Ephrata Manor. Born in Paradise, PA, Maggie was a dedicated worker. She retired from RCA after 40 years of employment as a tube builder. She went on to work another 10 years as a packer for QVC, finally retiring at the age of 80.
Maggie lived her life for the service honor and glory of God. Evangelizing and sharing her faith with others, devoted time to missions and teaching Sunday school. She was loving, kind, generous, grateful, witty, sweet, always smiling and full of life. Caring to everyone who crossed her pathway. She was one time married for 12 years. Her family, friends, church and community were incredibly important to her and they saw her as a tremendous blessing.
Margaret is survived by four generations of multiple nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings; Natalie C. Gore, Lenford Wood, Victor Wood, Frank Wood and Elsie M. Washington.
A Viewing will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 from 5:00-6:00pm at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Graveside Service will take place on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:00am at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, 11 Greenfield Rd., Lancaster, PA 17602. Bring masks. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Margaret's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave a condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com