Margaret A. Coffroad, 74, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy, PA. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Lester B. Webb, Jr. and Helen R. (Goebel) Webb. Mrs. Coffroad was married to Barry L. Coffroad. She worked as a sales clerk for Brewers' Outlet. She was an avid bingo player.

Surviving besides her husband Barry, are her children, Jennifer L. married to Scott Graham, and Dennis M. married to Linda Nixdorf; her grandchildren, Junior, Anthony, Edward, and Heather Laventure, and Amanda Consylman; twenty great-grandchildren, and her sister, Mary Jane married to Melvin Breitenbach. Preceding her in death is her daughter, Michele Leaman; and her sister, Dorothy Messimer.

Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services at The Groffs Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Friends may call at Groffs for a viewing Friday from 6-8:00 p.m. and also on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Riverview Burial Park in Lancaster. If desired, contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice.


Service information

Dec 27
Viewing
Friday, December 27, 2019
6:00PM-8:00PM
The Groffs Family Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
528 West Orange St.
Lancaster, PA 17603
Dec 28

Dec 28
Viewing
Saturday, December 28, 2019
9:00AM-10:00AM
The Groffs Family Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
528 West Orange St.
Lancaster, PA 17603
Dec 28

Dec 28
Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
10:00AM
The Groffs Family Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
528 West Orange St.
Lancaster, PA 17603



