Margaret A. Bachman

Margaret A. "Margie" Bachman, 88, of Mountville, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late Leroy S. "Bachy" Bachman. Margie was born in Columbia, daughter of the late Charles and Edna Mann Hank.
She was a very active member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Women's Fellowship and also sang in the choir. Margie was also very active in the Mountville Ministry for the Aged, and was a very compassionate caregiver for family and many others. She loved and enjoyed her family very much.
She is survived by one son: James H. (Theresa E.) Bachman and one daughter: Diane L. (David A.) Schaeffer, all of Mountville. Four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. One brother: Charles (Mary Ellen) Hank, Mountville. She was preceded in death by one son: Thomas L. Bachman.
The Family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregiver, Erma for her excellent care and compassion. Also, to St. Anne's Retirement Community for the care shown to them. The Bachman Family appreciated the many visits, cards, letters, and prayers that she received.
The Drive-Thru Viewing will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville, on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. A Private Graveside Service and Burial will be at Mountville Brethren Cemetery with Pastor John Lynch, officiating.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 100 W. Main St., Mountville, PA 17554 or St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »