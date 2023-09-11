Marcus H. Smoker, Jr., age 74 of Kinzers, PA, passed away at his home on Sunday, September 10, 2023. He was the husband of Jean M. DiGiamberadini Smoker, with whom he celebrated 54 years of marriage on January 4th. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Marcus H. Sr. and Doris Keller Smoker. He worked as a plumber, working for W.S. Horst Plumbing and Heating, Frey Lutz and then retiring from CMC. He enjoyed going to flea markets, car shows and auctions.
Surviving besides his wife are 2 sons: Scott husband of Lillian Ramos Smoker of Kinzers, David Smoker of Gap, 6 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, 3 siblings: Barry husband of Ann Treadway Smoker, Brenda Sollenberger and Sheri wife of Danny Jones. He was preceded in death by a brother Jeff Smoker.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
A living tribute »