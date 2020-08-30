Marcian "Marcy" B. Dochat, age 90, was born on May 20, 1930 and passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020.
She was a long-time employee of Hamilton Watch-Hamilton Technology, retiring in 1985 as an Assistant Engineer.
She was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Lancaster, and was involved in Sunday school, Kitchen Angels, Young in Heart, Hands On, and Deaconess ministries.
She was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic class of 1948.
Born in Lancaster, Mrs. Dochat was the daughter of the late Lester O. and Bernadine Gross Bomberger.
Her husband, Richard T. Dochat died in 1983. They were married 32 years.
Surviving is her son, Thomas R., married to Patricia Dochat of Lancaster, and a granddaughter, Cara Lynn. Her brother, William Lester Bomberger preceded her in death.
