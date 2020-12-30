Marcia Virginia (Johnston) Johnson of New Holland, died on December 28, 2020 at age 73. Marcia was born March 14, 1947 in Pittsburg, PA. She was the daughter of the late Dr. Eugene V. Johnston, MD and Naomi (Bortner) Johnston, RN. When she was a child, her family moved to Christiana, PA, where her father had a medical practice.
Marcia graduated from Octorara High School and Emile's Hairdressing Academy. She worked at several hairdressing salons in the Lancaster area for many years. Later in life she did volunteer work for three years at the Ephrata hospital and the Red Cross.
Marcia is survived by a son, Brian E. Johnson and his wife Tracy of Orlando, Fl. and a daughter, Stephanie E. Johnson of Lancaster and two grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Dr. Michael V. Johnston, MD, and his wife Sally of Baltimore, MD. Marcia was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Dana Virginia Johnson and a brother, Dr. David E. Johnston, MD.
Marcia enjoyed reading, planting flowers, doing crosswords, cooking, taking care of her home, her small swimming pool and doing all sorts of crafts including drawing and painting. For many years, she had a Saint Bernard named Freckles who she loved and enjoyed taking for car rides. Marcia spoke fondly of the good times she had growing up vacationing in Maine with her parents. She had an outgoing personality and talked to everyone she met. Marcia was a kind and giving person always putting others first. She helped take care of both of her parents in their later years of life. She had a keen ability to remember names and dates Marcia always sent cards and letters to people on special occasions. She will be sorely missed by those close to her.
Marcia attended the Presbyterian Church in Christiana and the United Brethren church in Lancaster.
A viewing will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021, from 1 to 2 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th Street, Akron. Interment will be private in the East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Marcia's memory may be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
