Marcia P. Wilcox

Marcia "Marty" (Pohlman) Wilcox, age 68, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Hershey Medical Center. Born Saturday, September 19, 1953, in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Gerald J. Pohlman and Agnes M. Horwedel Pohlman. She was married for 47 years to her beloved husband, Jan V. Wilcox.
She was born and raised on her family's farm in New Oxford, PA, where she developed her work ethic and a love for the outdoors. After graduating from Delone Catholic High School in 1971, she attended The Pennsylvania State University where she and Jan met, and where she earned her B.A. in art in 1975. On November 8, 1975, she and Jan were married at Sacred Heart Basilica in Hanover, PA. Soon after, Marty began work at Engle Printing and Publishing where she enjoyed a successful career of over 40 years, serving as Manager of Specialty Publications. God blessed Marty with the gifts of creativity, compassion, and a strong work ethic. She brought those gifts to her career and to her friends and family through her ideas, the beautiful gifts that she created and the encouragement that she gave to others.
Upon retirement in 2018, Marty was free to enjoy her love of reading, further pursue her passions for painting and knitting, care for her mother, and enjoy time with her family. Her hands were always busy, and she achieved an incredible level of skill at knitting by reading books, joining on-line interest groups, and simply knitting beautiful gifts for friends and family. For years, Marty quietly kept a personal journal of life events and inspiring quotes and scripture. She was a great cook and brought her creativity to the art. She loved her annual family trip to Bethany Beach and the opportunity it gave her to spend a week with her family. She liked to walk and hike trails, and fall was her favorite season. Being a Penn State alumna, she shared her husband's passion for Penn State football and enjoyed yearly trips to the games.
Above all else, Marty was devoted to her family. She and Jan were rarely apart as they supported each other, loved each other, and accomplished the daily tasks of life. She especially loved the time spent with her two daughters and their families. Her three grandchildren, London, Emerson, and Myles brought her great joy and a strong sense of pride. To them, she was known as "Mimi" and they loved each other dearly.
Marty is survived by her husband, Jan V. Wilcox; daughter, Jenny, wife of Orlando Archuleta; daughter, Emily Wilcox, and her partner, John Joseph "Joe" Plesic; grandchildren, London, Emerson, and Myles Archuleta; brother, Bruce E. Pohlman, and wife, Beverly; brother-in-law, Jared S. Wilcox, and wife Rebecca; sister-in-law, Leigh Ann Leary and husband, Neil; and seven nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.
A Celebration of her life will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, with Pastor Don Clark officiating. Visitation with the family will be held from 1 PM until the time of the service on Wednesday. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ECHOS, 105 E. Washington Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or the Elizabethtown Community Nursery School, 777 S. Mount Joy St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
