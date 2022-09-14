Marcia Frey, 73 of Lancaster, died Sept. 11, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster. She was born 11/05/1948 to parents Donald R. and Mildred G. Witwer.
She is survived by her husband of more than 44 years J. Kevin Frey and sons Eric M. Frey, Lancaster, and Adam M. Frey, Ephrata.
Marcia's best friend, travel and shopping buddy was her sister Pam Trone, who with her husband Tom live in Hanover, PA. She was also very close to Pam's three sons Bryan, Brett and Brady Hill (also Hanover, PA) from a young age on.
In addition to her parents, Marcia was preceded in death by a brother Daniel B. Witwer, Ephrata.
Marcia graduated From Ephrata Area High School in 1966, where she was a majorette in the marching band. She also attended Goldey-Beacom College in Delaware.
Marcia held several clerical, administrative assistant, bookkeeping and accounts positions through her working career. These included Polyclinic Hospital in Harrisburg, Community Hospital in Lancaster and Witwers' Agency in Ephrata. The last, for her husband and brother as part of a third generation family business.
Marcia stayed at home with Eric and Adam for the majority of their school years, where she became a PTA leader and frequent school volunteer. She also supported Ephrata youth and high school baseball when Eric and Adam were playing.
She became a huge fan of the Philadelphia Phillies, even tracking the lineups and stats of each game. Pets were also a passion, as she rescued many cats over the years. Her dog Tippi was the lone canine for 17 years.
Marcia was a member of First United Methodist Church of Ephrata, and later at Community United Methodist church in Lancaster.
Her love of music and marching bands continued to the end of her life, as she attended a drum and bugle corps competition on July 16th of this year.
A viewing will be held this Friday, September 16th from 6-8 PM at Paul L Gravenor Home for Funerals at 100 West Main Street in Ephrata. An additional viewing will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17th from 10-11 AM at the same location, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM.
Interment will be immediately following at Memory Gardens in Ephrata.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602, Or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.