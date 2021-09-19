Marcia L. (Herr) Brackbill, 66, of Lancaster, passed away at home on Sunday, September 12, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ruth (Plank) and Luther R. Herr. She was the loving wife to Robert "Bob" H. Brackbill, with whom she celebrated 48 years of marriage.
Marcia was a loving and dedicated wife and mother, who enjoyed tending to family and creating memories through trips, concerts, plays, and more. She was a member of Leacock Presbyterian Church and volunteered at Meals on Wheels. She previously worked at Greenleaf Enterprises as a receptionist. In her free time, Marcia liked gardening, cooking and interior decorating. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family. Her loving heart and caring nature will be missed by all who knew her.
Marcia is survived by her husband Robert; her children: Dustin Brackbill husband of Jeanette Condo of State College, Jessica Loomis wife of Peter of Indianapolis, IN and Ethan Brackbill partner of Stenie Simon of Baltimore, MD; in addition to 4 grandchildren: Isaac, Mason, Carter and Dawson. Further, she is survived by 2 brothers, Ronald Herr and Thomas Herr and 1 sister, Patricia Morrison, as well as their spouses and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Interment will be private at the request of the family and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, www.mealsonwheelsoflancaster.org or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, www.lls.org.
To leave an online condolence please visit BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644