Marcia Joyce Scott, 91, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at The Mennonite Home.
Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the wife of the late John Robert Scott, who passed away on January 19, 2010. She was the daughter of the late Elam Harvey and Helen Elizabeth Kauffman Eshleman.
Marcia graduated from Paradise Township High School and worked for Shirk, Reist, Wagonseller and Mecom as their bookkeeper. She attended Leacock Presbyterian Church. A former member of ABWA, she also served as a Girl Scout leader and was a member of the “Mary Ferree Society”. She loved crocheting and sewing, and many of her family have treasures of her work. She will be remembered by family and friends for her loving and gentle nature.
She will be dearly missed by her three daughters, Sharon L. Scott, Joyce Ann (Scott), wife of Travis B. Good, and Brenda L. (Scott), wife of Toby A. Schiel; two brothers, Ronald E., husband of Jo Ann (Berry) Eshleman, and Kenneth P., husband of Susan (Ewing) Eshleman; brother-in-law, Earl L. Miller, and sister-in-law, Ralphene Eshleman; six grandchildren, Michael A. Schiel, Taylor B., husband of Elizabeth N. Good, Treyton A., husband of Leticia M. Good, Lauren M., wife of Jonathon A. Doolittle, Lindsay A., wife of Clayton D. Peck, and Tanner A., husband of Clare E. Chatham Good; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Jacqueline A. Miller, and a brother, Alan L. Eshleman.
A Memorial Service for Marcia will be announced at a later date. A private interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be sent in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at the Mennonite Home for the care and compassion they extended to Marcia.
