Relatives and friends are invited to attend Marcia's Memorial Service at Leacock Presbyterian Church, 3181 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA 17562 on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Doors open at 10:00 a.m. Family will greet following the service. rivate interment will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Please visit Marcia's Memorial Page at www.TheGroffs.com
Marcia Joyce Scott
LNP Media Group, Inc.
Groff Funeral & Cremation Services528 West Orange Street
Lancaster, PA 17603
+1(717)394-5300
www.thegroffs.com