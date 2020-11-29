Marcia (Hall) Jaquay

Marcia Jaquay, 78, of Ephrata passed away unexpectedly at her home on November 26, 2020. Born in Pensacola, FL she was the daughter of the late Irby H. and Dorothy Louise (Mason) Hall. She was the loving wife of Robert H. Jaquay for 45 years until his passing in 2011.
Marcia will be remembered for her determined spirit. After recovering from Polio at the age of 4, she was determined to live a full and rewarding life. She would graduate with a master's degree from University of W. Florida and go on to be a psychologist in and around Pensacola, where she would retire early and relocate to Ephrata. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, gardening and was currently working on her memoirs.
She is survived by her son, David Jaquay and his wife Diane, of Ephrata, and her grandchildren, Connor and Alissa "Ali". She was preceded in passing by her husband Robert and brother, Wayne Hall.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marcia's name may be made to the Water Street Rescue Mission, wsm.org/make-an-impact/donate/
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com