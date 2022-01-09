Marcia A. Frey, 83, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
Born August 11, 1938, in Lancaster, she was the loving wife of the late Jay M. Frey of Lancaster for 57 years, and the daughter of Melvin Trimble and Jane Eisenberger, both deceased.
Marcia was a graduate of McCaskey High School and enjoyed gatherings with friends and family. Volleyball and badminton were always favorites in the summertime. She was an avid Pinochle and 500 Rum card player and enjoyed board games, including Parcheesi, Sorry, and Monopoly. Her love of games carried over in later years with her addiction to Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, and Family Feud. Days of our Lives was her all-time favorite soap! She also cheered for the Steelers and enjoyed trips to Pittsburgh. She loved cooking, especially for birthday celebrations, which she deemed very important, and her meatloaf, roast beef, and lasagna were prize winning! She loved all things, Jamie Dornan!
She raised a wonderful family and worked part-time at various locations throughout her younger years, including Bell Telephone, Permutit, Weis Markets, and receptionist for Jontue, the Magician.
Marcia was a member of Community United Methodist Church, 130 Tennyson Drive, Lancaster, PA.
Marcia is survived by two daughters: Debra J. Miller-Schober, wife of Dale Schober, Columbia; and Stacey Broderick, Lancaster; a son: Jon S. Frey and wife, Beth Weire, East Petersburg; nine grandchildren: Zachary Miller and wife Erin, Lancaster; Alecia Miller and partner Matthew Lasala, Marietta; Adrienne Fyock wife of Drew Fyock, Lewes, Delaware; and Russell Schober, Pittsburgh; Steele Broderick and wife Maddy, Lancaster; and Chase Broderick, Lancaster, sons of Donald Broderick, Lancaster; Tiffany Bianco, Columbia; Timothy Weire and wife Kristen, Willow Street; and Stephen Weire, Mt. Joy; and eleven great grandchildren: Oskar, Neri, and Veda Schram-Miller; Mason, Marley, and Lincoln Fyock; Beau Broderick; Jacob Bianco and Allison Rodriquez; and Caleb and Caden Weire.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 AM Wednesday January 19, 2022, at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz with Pastor Harry L. Kaufhold officiating. The family will receive friends and family prior to the service at 10 AM at the funeral home. Graveside service with the family will be private.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Kidney Fund at kidneyfund.org, or 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland 20852. To place a condolence online, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
