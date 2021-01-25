Marci Nikole Hoover, 8 day old daughter of Lavon and Rachel Zimmerman Hoover of Myerstown, passed away in her home. She was born on January 14, 2021 in Warwick Township, Lancaster County. Surviving in addition to her parents are sister, Kyra Hoover; maternal grandparents, Clarence and Erla Brubaker Zimmerman of Denver; paternal grandparents, Leroy and Lisa Brubaker Hoover of Womelsdorf; paternal great-grandparents, Clarence and Elsie Hoover of New Holland; Mervin and Rhoda Brubaker of Womelsdorf; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
Graveside service will be held on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 2:00 pm in Fairview Mennonite Cemetery, Myerstown, PA. Please omit flowers. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements.
