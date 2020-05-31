Marcelline J. McKinney, 90, of Lititz, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Lancashire Hall. Born in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late John L. and Edna (Dommel) Zerphey. Marcelline was the wife of the late Paul E. McKinney who passed away on February 13, 2006.
Marcelline retired from Federal Mogul in 1985 after 30 years of service. She then moved to Millsboro, DE, returning to Lititz in 2006. Marcelline was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 7234 in Ocean View, DE. She was a member of the American Legion Post 56 in Lititz, Lititz United Methodist Church, and the Senior Center in Lititz. Marcelline and her husband enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Canada in their R.V. She also enjoyed making crafts, motorcycling, and boating.
Marcelline is survived by two sons, Barry Shertzer, husband of Shelley of Lititz and Samuel L. Shertzer, husband of Sandra of Loveland, CO; a step-daughter, Sandra Kreider, wife of the late Sam of Quarryville; two grandchildren, Sam Shertzer of Loveland, CO and Angela Stoudt, wife of Jason of Manheim; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Brian Shertzer, and two sisters, Gladys Graham and Elizabeth Herr.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 56, 109 N. Broad St., Lititz, PA 17543. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com