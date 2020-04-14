Marcella Brubaker, 88, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, at her home. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Dr. J. Richard Brubaker.
She was born in Lancaster, PA, the daughter of the late Elmer S. and Esther (Rohrer) Wenger.
She was a long-time member of First Church of God in Lancaster.
Marcella enjoyed cooking and entertaining, spending time with family and friends celebrating life.
She is survived by a son, Geoff Brubaker, his wife Cheryl (Dagen) Brubaker, granddaughter Ashley (Brubaker) Schnitzenbaumer, and husband Erik, two sisters, Kathleen (Robert) Landvater of Hanover, and Mary Love, of Lancaster, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by a sister, Lillian Sommer and brother-in-law, Otto.
At this time, services will be private at the convenience of the family.
