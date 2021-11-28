Marcalena "Marcy" Hess Hershey of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away November 21, 2021. She was born in Pottstown, PA on March 17, 1940, the daughter of Stella and Henry Hess of Millport, PA.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Minerva Herr and Naomi Wenger and two brothers, Harold and Henry Hess. She is survived by sister, Lois Lutz of Lititz, PA. Marcy was the wife of Paul L. Hershey for over 60 years and the mother of Paula L. Hershey, Debra R. (Paul) Satterthwaite, of Indianapolis, IN and two grandsons, Alexander and Nicholas Hernandez.
Marcy worked as a nurse at St. Vincent Health Center in Erie, PA. After her retirement she worked for the Public Library, in Columbus, OH. She enjoyed collecting glass paperweights, reading, crafts, needlework and writing poetry. She traveled to eight countries with her husband and lived in the former Panama Canal Zone. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Immediate family will have a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, November 24th at Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care, 125 W. Sycamore Street, Zionsville, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wheeler Mission, www.wheelermission.org.