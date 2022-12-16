Marc S. Vasko, 43, of Manheim passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Michael S. Vasko of Manheim and the late Deborah Hyduk Vasko. Marc graduated from Manheim Central High School in 1997, Kutztown University in 2001 and Lebanon Valley College in 2012 where he received his Master's Degree in Business Administration. He worked as an Application System Analyst for Tower Health, Reading. Previously, he worked for Lancaster General Hospital and Lancaster Newspaper. A sports fan, Marc loved his Phillies, movies, music, reading and History.
Surviving in addition to his father are two children, Luke and Anna, a brother, Eric M. Vasko of Lancaster, cousin, Susan M. Hafer of Reading and her children, Bobby, Michael and Rachel Hafer. He was preceded in death by his aunt, Rita Little.
A Prayer Service will be held at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Wednesday evening, December 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM. There will be a public viewing at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5:00 PM until the Prayer Service. Interment will be private.
Our beloved son, brother, father, cousin and friend has lost his battle with alcohol addiction. There are no words for such a loss. Know then, that you are loved and remembered by all whose lives you touched. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Caron Treatment Centers, Attn: Caron Development Office, 243 North Galen Hall Road, Wernersville, PA 19565 or Retreat at Lancaster County, 1170 South State Street, Ephrata, PA 17522. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com