Marc Donald High, 52, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 24, 2021 after a three month diagnosis of ALS. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Donald L. High of Lancaster, and the late Dorothy M. High who passed away November 9, 2020.
Marc was employed by High Associates. He was a 1986 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School where he was in orchestra and band and baseball and basketball clubs. Marc attended Neffsville Mennonite Church. His interests included sports, visiting the PA Railroad Museum, trips to Ocean City, NJ, and spending time with family.
Surviving besides his father is a daughter, Brooke High (25) and twin sons, Owen and Travis High (22) all of FL; a sister, Lisa H. wife of Donald Clark, Jr, of Ronks; a brother, Joel E. High of Myrtle Beach, SC; and nieces and nephews, Katelyn, wife of Andy Mellinger, Jr. and Donald III, husband of Amy Clark both of Paradise, and Alex and Sarah High of Merrill's Inlet, SC. He also was preceded in death by a brother, Michael E. High.
Marc had a wonderful sense of humor, gratitude and love for his family and friends, even in the midst of the ALS debilitations. The family wishes to thank the ALS Association and Hershey Medical Center/ALS Clinic for their expert care.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 28, at 11:00 A.M. at Neffsville Mennonite Church, 2371 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA with the Rev. Hunter Hess officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marc's memory may be made to the ALS Association of Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002. To send an online condolence to the family, visit: www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA