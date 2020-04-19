Marc Augustine Prezioso, of Columbia, PA, passed away on April 7, 2020. He was 28 years old. Born in Belleville, NJ, Marc lived in Kearny until moving to Pennsylvania 5 years ago.
Marc leaves behind his most cherished gift, his beloved son, Oliver Ray Prezioso, age 3, who was the brightest light in his life.
Marc is also survived by his father, John Prezioso; his mother, Diane Rio; his brother, Ryan Smith (Surrayla); his grandmother, Lorraine Manfredonia; his grandfather, Raymond Rio (the late Barbara Rio); Oliver's mother, Laura Mesher; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Marc was proud of the work he did at Blueprints for Addiction Recovery, helping others on their path to sobriety. He enjoyed skateboarding, video games, and had a smile that could light up the room. He loved his family and friends, and we will miss him dearly and keep him in our hearts forever.
A memorial service will be scheduled in the future, after the current pandemic restrictions have been lifted.
