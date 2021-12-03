Marc A. Kinser, 33, of Dallastown, died on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born on Sunday, August 7, 1988 to Douglas W. Kinser and Cathy L. Snader in Lancaster.
He was a wrestler, and a veteran of the Marine Corps. Marc was a member of VFW and AMVets. Surviving, in addition to his parents, are brother David Kinser; several cousins.
Viewing will be on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226, Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 855 Tuck Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit: www.christmansfuneralhome.com
