Manuel Roman, 84 of Lancaster passed away Monday morning, September 28, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born on February 10, 1936 in Carolina, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Mamerto and Ramona Roman. He was the husband of Minerva Roman who preceded him in death. His wife, Rosa Lamione survives him.
Manuel was a painter the majority of his life. He loved to play baseball in his younger years and enjoyed playing the guitar.
Manuel will be missed by his wife, Rosa; sons, Manuel Roman, Jr., husband of Ivette of Lancaster, Wilfredo, Albert and Daniel, husband of Lourdes Roman, all of New Britain, CT; grandchildren, Albert, Luis, Oscar, Alfonso, Ricardo, Angel, Abby and Josue and great-grandchildren, Yamilet, Nayeliz, Omaya, Sophia, Asher, Yanuel, Sahira and Joy Nahomi. Manuel is also survived by his brother, Junior Roman of Brooklyn, NY and his sister, Ramona Pagan of Puerto Rico.
Private family funeral services will be held from Puerta de Refugio, 220 W. King Street, Lancaster. Burial will be held in the Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
Funeral Directors & Cremation Services
Lancaster & Conestoga
Browse »