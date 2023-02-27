Manuel "Manny" Volk, 80 of Morristown, NJ, formerly of Lancaster passed away Sunday morning, February 26, 2023 at Morristown Post Acute Rehab and Nursing Center. Born on January 4, 1943 in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Sylvia Volk Poff. He was the husband of Rosalyn Volk who preceded him in death on January 9, 1993.
Manny graduated from McCaskey High School and continued his education at the University of Maryland. He served in the United States Army. Manny was a member of Congregation Degel Israel. He was an entrepreneur, who had and ran several businesses. He enjoyed spending time with his family and boating and fishing.
Manny is survived by his daughters, Pamela Gold of Gaithersburg, MD, Stacey Axelrad of Far Rockaway, NY, Lisa, wife of Scott Cavanaugh of New Castle, DE and Dana, wife of Timothy Coste of Raleigh, NC and his son, Michael Volk of Sparta, NJ. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and one brother, Scott Poff of Marietta.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 11AM in the Degel Israel Cemetery, 170 Charles Road, Bausman with Rabbi Avrohom Notis officiating. Please omit flowers. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
