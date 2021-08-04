Manuel Cordero Pacheco, 70, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021. Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico he was the son of Ana Pacheco and the late Manuel Cordero.
He retired as a laborer from Tyson Foods in New Holland.
Manuel enjoyed playing dominoes and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Snowberger wife of Sean of Reinholds; four grandchildren and a brother, Rafael Pacheco of Lancaster, 3 nephews and 1 niece.
A Viewing for family and friends will be held from 5-7PM on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA. Interment will be in Puerto Rico. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
