Mandy Louise Reed, 38, of Leola, passed away on Sunday, December 11,2022 at home. Born in Altoona, she was the daughter of Terry (Schweers) Ortiz, wife of Angel of Mount Joy. Also surviving is her fianc, Marc Miqueli of Leola: maternal grandmother, Carolyn Fox Thome of Mountville; and three children, Kaeden Reed of Leola, Trent Miqueli of Leola, and Dominic Miqueli of Lebanon. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, William E. Schweers.
Mandy was a graduate of Linden Hall School for Girls, class of 2002. She was employed at Masonic Village as an Electronic Health Records Specialist. She enjoyed traveling and animals. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
A funeral service honoring Mandy's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 9 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Broadview Cemetery, Hershey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://gofund.me/57370cfc To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com