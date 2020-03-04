Malinda S. Stoltzfus, 73, of 426 Stormstown Road, Bird-in-Hand, PA, died Monday, March 2, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Morgantown, she was the daughter of the late Eli L. and Katie L. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. She was the wife of Emanuel Z. Stoltzfus. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Besides her husband, she is survived by: children, Katie L. Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, Simeon S. husband of Mary Glick Stoltzfus of Millersburg, Lena S. wife of Christian G. Zook of Newburg; ten grandchildren; siblings, Jesse S. husband of Sylvia L. Stoltzfus of Oxford, Sarah S. wife of C. Earl Kurtz of Baltic, OH, Mary S. wife of Sylvan S. Stoltzfus of Cherry Tree, Daniel R. husband of Mary Beiler Ebersol of Madison, NY, Ephraim S. husband of Sadie Fisher Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, and Samuel S. husband of Susie Zook Stoltzfus. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sara Rose Stoltzfus.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the home of John and Lena King, 384 Stormstown Rd., Bird-in-Hand. Friends may call from the time of this notice till the service at the late home. Interment: Upper Mill Creek Cemetery. Furman Home for Funerals, Leola.
