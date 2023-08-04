Malinda S. Lapp, 80, of 529 Woleber Road, Myerstown, died Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at York Hospital. Born in Ronks, she was the daughter of the late Amos E. and Sadie S. Stoltzfus King. She was the wife of Elam G. Lapp. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Malinda is also survived by: siblings, Jacob husband of Emma King of Gordonville, Sylvan husband of Elizabeth King of Paradise, Salome wife of Aaron Petersheim of Gordonville, and David husband of Martha King of New Holland; sisters-in-law, Fanny King of Drumore and Sadie King of Ronks. She was preceded in death by: siblings, Elizabeth Beiler, Samuel King, Abner King, Amos King, Mamie Beiler and Levi King.
The funeral will be held on Saturday August 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST at 515 Woleber Road, Myerstown. Friends may call from the time of this notice till the service at the late home. Furman's Leola
