Malinda L. Esh, 92, of 55 Hatville Rd., Gordonville, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at her home. Born in East Lampeter Twp., she was the daughter of Jonathan and Lizzie Fisher Fisher. She was the wife of Samuel B. Esh. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are: 5 children, Jonathan Esh, Gordonville, Anna wife of Samuel Fisher, Kinzers, Katie Mae wife of Christian Smucker, Gordonville, David husband of Barbara Beiler Esh, Sarasota, FL, Lydiann wife of Eli King, Intercourse; 69 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Ruth Ann Esh; a sister, Lydia King; 5 brothers, Levi, Aaron, Abner, Amos, and Elias Fisher.
Funeral services will be held from the Allen King residence, 38 Fieldcrest Lane, Gordonville on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10 am EST with interment following in Gordonville Cemetery. Friends may call at the Aaron Esh residence, 57 Hatville Rd., Gordonville, from the time of this notice till the service. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's – Leola