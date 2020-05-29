Malinda K. King, 73, of 250 Blank Rd., Narvon, entered into rest Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her home. Born in Paradise, she was the daughter of the late Jonas S. and Malinda King Stoltzfus. She was the wife of Alvin B. King for 53 years. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are: a son, Jonas married to Mary Stoltzfus King, Narvon; a daughter, Edna married to David Stoltzfus, Kinzers; 17 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Katie wife of the late Christ Zook, Gap, Hannah wife of the late Jacob Beiler, Vicksburg; 2 brothers, Amos married to Rachel Beiler Stoltzfus, Levi married to the late Anna Mary Stoltzfus, both of Gap; 2 sisters-in-law, Rachel Stoltzfus, Paradise, Becky Beiler, Narvon. She was preceded in death by: a daughter, Hannah; a stillborn granddaughter; a brother, John Stoltzfus; a sister, Rebecca Beiler.
Funeral services: Private. Interment: Millwood Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
