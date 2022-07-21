Malinda K. Beiler, age 86 of 113 Green Tree Road, Quarryville, passed away at home on Wednesday, July, 20, 2022. She was the wife of the late Isaac L. Beiler. She was born in Gordonville, daughter to the late Amos K. and Annie King King.
Malinda was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are 7 children; Amos K. husband of Sara Stoltzfus Beiler of Quarryville, Annie K. wife of Amos S. Lapp of Quarryville, Rebecca K. wife of the late Elmer E. Stoltzfus of Coatesville, Sarah K. wife of David G. Fisher of Ronks, Malinda K. wife of Ammon Stoltzfus of Holtwood, Emanuel K. husband of Emma Stoltzfus Beiler of Quarryville, Katie K. wife of Christ J. Beiler of Rockville, Indiana, 70 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and 3 siblings; Sarah wife of the late Amos L. Beiler of Bird In Hand, Amos husband of Malinda Kauffman King of Gordonville and Lydia wife of David Stoltzfus of Gordonville. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers; David, Abram, and Gideon King, and 2 sisters; Mary Petersheim and Mattie Kauffman.
Funeral Service will take place from the late home, 113 Green Tree Road, on Friday, July 22nd at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in the Bart Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »