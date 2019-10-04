Malinda F. Smoker, 84, of 219 Springville Rd., Kinzers, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at her home. Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of Jacob S. and Katie Fisher Stoltzfoos. She was the wife of the late Amos F. Smoker who died in May of 1999. Malinda was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 7 children, Sarah married to John K. Fisher, Allenwood, Daniel married to Malinda Beiler Smoker, Strasburg, Katie married to John D. King, Kinzers, Barbie married to David B. King, Abingdon, VA, Isaac married to Malinda King Smoker, Trenton, KY, Rachel married to Benuel H. King, Rockville, IN, Jacob married to Sadie Stoltzfus Smoker, Gordonville; 66 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; 10 siblings, Dannie Stoltzfoos, Ronks, Christ married to Fannie Stoltzfoos, Jake married to Mary Stoltzfoos, Annie, Naomi, and Arie Stoltzfoos, Amos married to Anna Stoltzfoos, all of Byerstown, Susie married to David Glick, Howard, Becky married to Samuel Stoltzfus, Oxford, Sarah married to Ben Esh, Loganton, Emma married to Joshua Stoltzfus, Quarryville. She was preceded in death by siblings, Lizzie, Katie, Samuel, Mary, David and Barbara.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 9 am EST with interment following in Gordonville Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's – Leola