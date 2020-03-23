Malinda E. Beiler, 41, of 83A S. Belmont Rd., Paradise, PA passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at home. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of John M. and Katie S. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Lititz. She was the wife of John S. Beiler. They were married 20 years last November. A homemaker, Mrs. Beiler was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving: six children, Katie Ann, Emma S., Dorothy S., Ervin J., Barbie L., Lillian M., all at home; a grandmother, Malinda Stoltzfus, Bird-in-Hand; brothers, Melvin (Verna) Stoltzfus, Newburg, Henry (Laura) Stoltzfus, Leola, Steven (Lin) Stoltzfus, John Jr., and David Stoltzfus, all of Lititz; sisters, Barbie (Jacob) Kauffman, NY, Mary (Reuben) Esh, Gordonville, Mamie (Omar) Blank, Kinzers, Mima (Ivan) King, New Holland, Martha and Becky Stoltzfus, both Lititz.
Funeral Services: Private for the family. Interment: Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's – Leola
