Malinda B. Stoltzfus, age 96 of 252 Vaunholm Road, McVeytown, PA, formerly of Honey Brook, passed away at the home of her son Amos in Honey Brook, PA. She was the wife of the late John L. Stoltzfus who passed away on January 5, 2009. She was born in Morgantown, daughter of the late Amos E. & Suvilla Beiler Stoltzfus.
She was a member of the Gospel Light Fellowship of McVeytown. She was involved with relief work with CAM for many years.
Surviving are 2 children: Amos E. husband of Hannah Yoder Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, Anna F. wife of Daniel M. Stoltzfus of McVeytown, 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, brother Paul B. husband of Anna Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Gap. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sara Lyn Stoltzfus, great-grandson Gabriel Stoltzfus, 5 siblings: Jonathan, Katie, Amos B. Stoltzfus, Barbara Kauffman and Sarah Blank.
Funeral service will take place from the Bethel Christian Fellowship, 145 Boot Jack Road, Narvon on Saturday, December 18th at 10 a.m. with Pastors Dan E. Stoltzfus and Isaac Stoltzfus officiating. Interment will take place in the Stoltzfus Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the home of her son Amos, 710 Reservoir Road, Honey Brook, PA, on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again at the Bethel Christian Fellowship on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. shiveryfuneralhome.com
