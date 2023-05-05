Malena Faith Allgyer, infant daughter of David Allen and Susan King Allgyer of 1518-B Millport Road, Lancaster was stillborn on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
She is also survived by grandparents Johnny and Elsie Allgyer of Drumore, Sam and Annie King of Gap, uncles, aunts, great-grandparents Elam and Anna Allgyer, Melvin and Sara Beiler, John and Sadie King, David and Lena King.
Burial is in the Ronks Cemetery on May 5, 2023. shiveryfuneralhome.com
