Major Dennis R. Kendig, (Ret.), 87, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. He was the husband of the late Patricia I. Kendig, who passed away in 2004. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Albert J. and Katherine Mary Markert Kendig. Dennis was a lifetime, retired Major of the US Marine Corps. Following retirement, he worked as a plant manager at Kunzler Meats from 1979-1990 and retired as a Deputy Sheriff from the Lancaster County Sheriff's Department. Dennis was a devout Christian and member of Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church. He loved and enjoyed people and his family, hunting, fishing and target shooting. Dennis had a robust personality and was insightful with people and a very sociable person.
He is survived by his children: Megan E. Laudermilch, Dennis P. Kendig, Tamara L. Morrow and David M. Kendig. Nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A Private Graveside Service and Burial will be held at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com