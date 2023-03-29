Mahlon W. Eberly, 90, of Denver, entered into rest on Friday, March 24, 2023, at home.
He was born July 6, 1932, in Lancaster County, son of the late Harvey B. and Lydia B. (Weaver) Eberly.
He is survived by his wife Ellen M. (Fox) Eberly. Married on February 13, 1954, they celebrated 69 years of marriage.
He was a member of Indiantown Mennonite Church, Ephrata Young Farmers, and he enjoyed singing with the Manheim Area Chorus.
Mahlon was a poultry farmer most of his life. He was a school bus driver for Cocalico School District for 38 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 3 children, Sharon L. Hurst (Louis) of Ephrata, Gary L. Eberly (June Nafziger) of Rathdrum, ID, and Anthony W. Eberly (Connie Balmer) of Stevens; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Anna Horning and Elva Martin; and a brother, David Eberly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Levi, Amos and Alvin Eberly; 2 sisters, Vera Zimmerman and Ruth Hurst.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, April 2, 2023, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the Indiantown Mennonite Church, 255 Indiantown Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 pm. Interment will take place in the adjoining cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
