Mahlon S. Weaver, 70, of Reading, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021, at Fairlane Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation.
He was born in East Cocalico Township to the late Martin S. and Clara D. (Stahl) Weaver and was the husband of the late Phobe M. (Weaver) Weaver.
Mahlon is survived by two daughters, Hope Weaver of Ephrata, Faith W., wife of Alson Martin of Mifflinburg; seven grandchildren, Kristina, Alyssa, Lanelle, James, Jeriah, Rylan and Nekoda; six siblings, Edward, husband of June Weaver, Carl, husband of Irene Weaver, John Weaver, Kathryn, wife of Mervin Martin, Clara, wife of Melvin Auker, Joseph, husband of Eunice Weaver and two sisters-in-law, Grace Weaver and Alice Mae Weaver.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings, Joyce Eleanor, Pauline, Dorothy, Eldon, Leon, and Martin.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, from 5 to 8 PM at Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 9:30 AM at the Pike Mennonite Church, 2530 Division Highway, Ephrata. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »