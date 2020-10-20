Mahlon S. Martin, 78, of Manheim died at home on Sunday, October 18, 2020 of natural causes. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Mahlon W. and Vera (Sensenig) Martin. He was the husband of the late Erma (Garman) Martin who died in 2016. Mahlon was the founder and owner of Penn Manufacturing Company and the former Penn Fuel Oil Company, Lititz. He was a member of Conestoga Valley Mennonite Church.
Surviving are two sons: Nevin (Suzanne) Martin of Lititz and Nathan (Judith) Martin of Elverta, CA; five daughters: Nancy (Stephen) Zehr of Croghan, NY, Janice (Nathan) Mast of Dominican Republic, Joanne (David) Erb of Lebanon, Joyce (Darnell) Martin of Cambridge Springs and Jeanelle (Gerald) Bicher, Sr. of Bethel, a daughter-in-law, Greta Martin of Mechanicsville, MD; 46 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; two brothers: Mervin (Ruth) Martin of Lititz and Lawrence (Marian) Martin of Ephrata and two sisters: Miriam Oberholtzer of Memphis, MO and Laura (Leroy) Martin of Ephrata. He was preceded in death by two sons: Nelson Martin and Neil Martin and two brothers: Lewis Martin and Vernon Martin.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at White Oak Mennonite Church, 2456 Newport Road, Manheim on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM. There will be a public viewing at the Midway Reception Center, 210 East Lexington Road, Lititz on Sunday from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Interment in White Oak Mennonite Cemetery. Please omit flowers. The Buch Funeral Home, Manheim in charge of arrangements.
